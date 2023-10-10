DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.93 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $19,880.59 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.34102342 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,008.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

