LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $488.08 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.58.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,088 shares of company stock worth $24,830,466 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.