LGT Group Foundation Purchases 4,332 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

