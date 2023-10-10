NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 556,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

