Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 992.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,008 shares of company stock worth $108,854,337. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

