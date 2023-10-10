LGT Group Foundation Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
Shares of UPS stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
