LGT Group Foundation Sells 6,444 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

Shares of ULTA opened at $388.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

