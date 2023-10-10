LGT Group Foundation Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.46 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

