Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.