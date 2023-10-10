Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,564 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.36 and a 200-day moving average of $416.89. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

