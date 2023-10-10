Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.89. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

