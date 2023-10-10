State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

