Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,000 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $176,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.