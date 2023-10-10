Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

