AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMK opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.