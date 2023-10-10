AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.
AssetMark Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of AMK opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
