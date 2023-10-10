Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

