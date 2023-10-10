First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fair Isaac by 224.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $889.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.77. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

