First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,749,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SDY stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

