Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $422.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.38 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

