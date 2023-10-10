First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
