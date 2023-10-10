First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.