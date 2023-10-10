O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $914.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $931.45 and its 200-day moving average is $922.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $708.18 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.