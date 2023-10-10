First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

