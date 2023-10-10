Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stake Boosted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

