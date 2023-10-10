EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

