Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 284 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.09.

CME Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $215.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

