Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,041,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,298,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

