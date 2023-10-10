Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Copa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

