Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

