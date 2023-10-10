LGT Group Foundation Has $14.21 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 327.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waters by 104.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Waters by 98.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.92 and a 200-day moving average of $277.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.78.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

