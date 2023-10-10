S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

