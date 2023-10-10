Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.