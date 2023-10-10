Bell Bank Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

