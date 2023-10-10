Bell Bank Sells 602 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

