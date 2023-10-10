5,878 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,841 shares of company stock worth $3,444,888 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

