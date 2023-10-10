Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,962,714.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,962,714.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,054 shares of company stock valued at $24,274,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

