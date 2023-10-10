Bell Bank Sells 352 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392,443 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,975. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.17 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

