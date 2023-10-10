First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $452,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.