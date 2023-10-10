First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.20% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of SJB stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

