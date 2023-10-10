First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $444,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

