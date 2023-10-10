Close Asset Management Ltd Has $47,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 67,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JXN opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.