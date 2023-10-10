Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.63. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

