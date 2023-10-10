Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

