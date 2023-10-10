SWS Partners Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $465,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

ANET opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.53. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

