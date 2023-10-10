Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.