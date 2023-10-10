Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $466.77 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.62 and its 200-day moving average is $447.06.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.