1,829 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

