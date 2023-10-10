Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.76, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.21.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $2,629,213. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

