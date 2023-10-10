210 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 150.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $645,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Booking by 91.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,009.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,829.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

