DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DBL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

